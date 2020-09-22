A police-involved shooting broke out in Kingston early Tuesday morning, landing both the officer and the suspect in the hospital.
The shooting took place in a parking lot on Kingston Collection Way near the Sears store. The wounded suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment and the officer was brought as a precaution, according to the Kingston Police Department.
The suspect's condition is unclear. No further information was immediately available.
