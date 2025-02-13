Police look for 2-year-old missing from Bridgeport, Conn.

Connecticut State Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 2-year-old from Bridgeport.
Joshua Redondocruz, was last seen on Wednesday. He has black hair and brown eyes.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Authorities said Redondocruz is 2-foot-5 and weighs about 30 pounds. It's unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Bridgeport police.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.