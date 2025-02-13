Bridgeport

Police look for 2-year-old missing from Bridgeport, Conn.

Connecticut State Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 2-year-old from Bridgeport.

Joshua Redondocruz, was last seen on Wednesday. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Redondocruz is 2-foot-5 and weighs about 30 pounds. It's unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Bridgeport police.

