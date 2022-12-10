Police Look to Charge 85-Year-Old in Acton Hit-And-Run as Victim Begins Recovery

Police say they are seeking charges against an 85-year-old woman from Maynard in connection with a hit-and-run crash that landed an Acton, Massachusetts, teen in a coma last month.

Acton police said Friday afternoon that they have submitted an application for a criminal complaint against an unnamed Maynard woman for the charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, reckless operation and a crosswalk violation. They said her name will only be released if criminal charges are issued.

The 13-year-old who was hit, identified by his mother as Cesar Soto Jr., wound up in a coma in a Boston hospital as a result of the crash. He has been recovering from a severe injuries including a broken leg and swelling in his head at the Spaulding Rehab center.

The teenager is now learning how to walk again after the crash on Great Road near Harris Street in Acton in early November.

"He's a strong boy," said his mother. "He's my baby."

Soto was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash. Officers responded to the situation around 6:15 p.m. on Nov. 2.

His family wants to know why it's taken so long for charges to be brought, and why the driver didn’t just turn herself in.

"It's been a nightmare," said Soto's mother, Crisoly Tejeda. "I want justice."

Cesar’s family hopes he will be able to come home by the end of the month. They’re not sure when he’ll be able to make a full recovery.

Tejeda previously told NBC10 Boston that her son was walking home from a local convenience store with friends when he was hit in the crosswalk. The other kids who were with Soto said they didn't see the car because it got so close to them.

Several people sprang into action to help the hurt teenager in the wake of the crash.

"I just pulled over, parked and grabbed a blanket, came out and saw a young person laying and surrounded by a few other good Samaritans," Erica Labb said, explaining that others were already helping and "telling the child 'Help is on the way. Don’t move, don’t move.' The child seemed to be moving."

Family friend Madeline Cruz says the driver should have turned herself in immediately, and never have left the scene in the first place.

"They left a 13-year-old boy on the side of the road and drove off," said Cruz. "There's no excuse."

A $5,000 reward had been offered to anyone who gives information who helped investigators identify the driver.

Police said video surveillance collected from nearby businesses helped them identify a vehicle of interest, and they later obtained a search warrant and seized the vehicle. They were also able to identify the person who was allegedly driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.