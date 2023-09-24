Marlborough

Police looking for armed and dangerous man who escaped custody during a medical procedure

He was last seen wearing a hospital gown and yellow socks, police say.

Authorities in Marlborough, Massachusetts are looking for a man who escaped police custody while undergoing a medical procedure at UMass Marlborough Hospital.

Marlborough Police say 24-year-old Isaac Rivera was arrested for multiple charges including domestic assault and battery, strangulation, assault and battery on a police officer, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Rivera is described by authorities as a hispanic male, 5 feet- 7 inches tall, thin build - approximately 150 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and goatee, with a tattoo on his right forearm that says "Jackie".

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

He was last seen wearing a hospital gown and yellow socks, police say.

Rivera also has ties to Ashland, Natick, Lowell, and Milford, according to authorities.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts they are urged to call the Marlborough Police Department at 508-485-1212.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

forecast 2 hours ago

Remnants of Ophelia bring clouds and showers to New England

Boston 10 hours ago

4 people assaulted near Berklee College of Music

Rivera is considered armed and dangerous.

This article tagged under:

Marlborough
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us