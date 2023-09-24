Police looking for armed and dangerous man who escaped custody during a medical procedure

Authorities in Marlborough, Massachusetts are looking for a man who escaped police custody while undergoing a medical procedure at UMass Marlborough Hospital.

Marlborough Police say 24-year-old Isaac Rivera was arrested for multiple charges including domestic assault and battery, strangulation, assault and battery on a police officer, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Rivera is described by authorities as a hispanic male, 5 feet- 7 inches tall, thin build - approximately 150 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and goatee, with a tattoo on his right forearm that says "Jackie".

He was last seen wearing a hospital gown and yellow socks, police say.

Rivera also has ties to Ashland, Natick, Lowell, and Milford, according to authorities.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts they are urged to call the Marlborough Police Department at 508-485-1212.

Rivera is considered armed and dangerous.