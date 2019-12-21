Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
shell gas station

Police Looking for Armed Suspect Who Robbed Manchester Gas Station

The suspect also robbed a customer who entered the Shell gas station on Hanover St. during the robbery

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Manchester police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who robbed the Shell gas station on Hanover St.
Manchester police

Manchester police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who robbed the Shell gas station on Hanover St.

" data-ellipsis="false">

New Hampshire authorities are looking for an armed robbery suspect after a Manchester gas station was robbed around midnight, police say.

Manchester police responded to the Shell gas station at 887 Hanover St. around 12:30 a.m. Saturday for an armed robbery. Police say the suspect was armed with a shotgun, his face was covered with a black scarf, and he wore a light-colored sweatshirt with a hood.

The suspect went behind the counter and demanded money. During his robbery of the store, a customer came inside, and the suspect then robbed him, as well, according to police.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

unlawful arrest 2 hours ago

Arrest of NH Sheriff for Drunken Driving Was Unlawful: Judge

DUI 3 hours ago

Impaired Wrong-Way Driver Causes Crash in NH: Police

Surveillance photos of the suspect have been released, and anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the crime line at 603-624-4040.

There has been an increased number of robbery in the city in recent weeks, Manchester police say, and investigators are working diligently to solve these cases.

Police have increased business checks, as well as patrols around convenience stores and other retail stores.

The investigation into Shell gas station robbery is active and ongoing.

This article tagged under:

shell gas stationManchester Policehanover streetgas station robberysuspect search
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us