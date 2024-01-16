Massachusetts

Police looking for Boston man last heard from in November

John Wesley, of Boston, was last heard from on Nov. 22, 2023, police say

Boston police are asking for the public's help trying to find a 57-year-old man who was last heard from in November.

According to police, John Wesley, of Boston, called family members around 7 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2023, to tell them he was going to Braintree.

Police issued a missing person alert on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. They didn't say why so much time had elapsed.

Wesley is described as about 6’3 tall, weighing approximately 300 pounds. He's bald with a mustache and green eyes. He typically likes to wear jeans and a sweatshirt. Police say he sometimes frequents the Malden area around Broadway Street.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston detectives at 617-343-5619. Anonymous tips can be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800494-TIPS, or texted to CRIME (27463) with the word 'TIP'.

