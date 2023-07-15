Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
dorchester

Police looking for man suspected of stealing car with baby inside in Boston

The baby has since been reunited with the family.

By Mary Markos, Thea DiGiammerino and Malcolm Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are looking for the public's help to find the man suspected of stealing a car that had a baby in the back seat in Boston.

The man proceeded to leave the child on the side of the road.

Police say the child was found abandoned, but unhurt, about a block away from the carjacking, which happened near Geneva Avenue near Leroy Street just before 3 p.m. Surveillance footage shows the suspect leave the baby on the side of the road at Geneva and Columbia Road.

The baby has since been reunited with the family.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The vehicle was found, but no suspects were taken into custody. Police released images of a man being sought in the case.

“It’s dangerous. I got like four babies. I’m a grandfather, you know, I’ve got two grandbabies right now. And with stuff like that I even tell my daughter even pumping gas is dangerous around here.”, said Dorchester resident Jose Cruz.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Waltham 1 hour ago

Two men arrested after fight involving machete in Waltham

New Hampshire 2 hours ago

Man charged with murder after alleged assault at a New Hampshire Walmart

More details were not immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

dorchesterBoston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us