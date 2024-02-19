Police looking for man who tried to break into Brighton market using blowtorch

Boston police say they are looking for a man who tried to break into a Brighton market early Sunday morning using a blowtorch.

Detectives released three surveillance images of the suspect on Sunday, showing a man with a mustache, about 5'8" tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a black knit-type hat, a black scarf or face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt over a dark green undergarment, black pants, black sneakers with white on them and black gloves.

He reportedly tried to gain entry to 140 North Beacon St., the listed address of Quality Market, around 3:15 a.m. Sunday by melting the lock with a propylene torch.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Boston police detectives at 617-343-4256 Anonymous tips can be called in to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS. You can also text the word "TIP" to 27463.