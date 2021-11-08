Police Looking for Man Who Yelled Racial Slurs, Threw Bottle at Woman, Child on MBTA

Police say they are looking to identify a man who allegedly yelled derogatory racial slurs and threw a glass bottle at a woman with a 1-year-old child on the MBTA on Friday morning.

MBTA Transit Police said the incident occurred around 10:53 a.m. Friday on the MBTA's Red Line, between Kendall Station and Park Street. They released two photos of a man they said is considered a person of interest in connection with their investigation.

MBTA Transit Police

Anyone with information about the man's identity or whereabouts is asked to call Transit Police at (617) 222-1050.

No further information was immediately available.