Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
mbta

Police Looking for Man Who Yelled Racial Slurs, Threw Bottle at Woman, Child on MBTA

The incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. Friday on the Red Line

By Marc Fortier

MBTA Transit Police

Police say they are looking to identify a man who allegedly yelled derogatory racial slurs and threw a glass bottle at a woman with a 1-year-old child on the MBTA on Friday morning.

MBTA Transit Police said the incident occurred around 10:53 a.m. Friday on the MBTA's Red Line, between Kendall Station and Park Street. They released two photos of a man they said is considered a person of interest in connection with their investigation.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
MBTA Transit Police

Anyone with information about the man's identity or whereabouts is asked to call Transit Police at (617) 222-1050.

No further information was immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

Abington 4 hours ago

Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuation at Abington High School

Sharon 1 hour ago

Driver Facing Charges Following Fatal Crash in Sharon

This article tagged under:

mbtared lineMBTA Transit Police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us