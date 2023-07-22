Local

Police looking for missing 12-year-old from Dorchester

By Irvin Rodriguez

Boston Police

Boston Police is looking for a missing 12-year-old boy from Dorchester that has been missing since 1 p.m. on Friday.

Joel Depina was last seen at 5 Bentham Street in Dorchester.

Depina is a 12-year-old black child, approximately 5’6”, medium build and was last seen wearing an orange hooded shirt and gray sweatpants.

Authorities say he went to Ronan Park to ride his bicycle, which is black with green pedals.

He is known to frequent Ronan Park and the Carson Beach area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call 617-343-4334.

