Police looking for missing 26-year-old woman

Lebanon police say Kexin Cai was last seen Wednesday afternoon and may have left her home on an electric bike

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Lebanon NH Police/Facebook

Police in New Hampshire are looking to the public for help finding a 26-year-old West Lebanon woman who has been missing for several days.

The Lebanon Police Department says Kexin Cai was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the area of Drake Lane in West Lebanon. Based on their initial investigation, police believe Cai may have left her home on an electric bike headed in an unknown direction.

Cai is about 5'3 and 105 pounds. She has black eyes and black and blue hair. The bike is described as silver and white, with “fatboy” tires, a thick frame, and heavy-duty black metal racks on the front and back.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lebanon Police Department at 603-448-1212.

