Police Looking for Missing Dorchester 61-Year-Old Woman

Yvonne Gadson was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. around 236 Blue Hill Avenue.

Authorities are looking for a missing 61-year-old woman from Dorchester that has been missing since Wednesday.

Yvonne Gadson was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. around 236 Blue Hill Avenue.

She is around 5’2 and weighs150 lbs. She was last seen wearing colorful scrubs with white nurse shoes and is suffering from mental health issues.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to contact 11 or detectives at 617-343-4275.

