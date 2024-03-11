Boston

Police looking for missing Dracut woman who was last seen in Boston

Ashley Drehle, 33, was last seen around 6 a.m. Friday on Albany Street

By Marc Fortier

Boston Police

Police are looking for a 33-year-old woman from Dracut, Massachusetts, who was last seen in Boston.

Boston police said Monday morning that they are trying to locate Ashley Drehle, who was last seen around 6 a.m. Friday in the area of 725 Albany St. in Boston. She is described as being about 5'5" tall, with a thin build and brown hair. She suffers from mental health issues, police said.

Anyone with information on Drehle's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Boston police detectives at 617-343-5619. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP to 27463.

