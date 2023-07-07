Local

Methuen

Police looking for missing teenager in Methuen

15-year-old Lyn Casaletto is from the Haverhill area but was last seen in the area of Milk Street in Methuen.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Authorities are looking for a missing teenager in Methuen, Massachusetts.

She is described as 5'6, 120 lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair. Was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black shorts, black crocs and a grey Adidas backpack.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are urged to call Methuen Police at 978-983-8698.

