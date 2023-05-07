Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
WESTON

Police Looking for Missing Woman in Weston

Weston Police are looking for a missing woman that was last seen on Sunday morning.

Joyce Mulvey has been missing since 8 a.m. on Sunday and was last seen walking on Viles Street.

Police say Mulvey should be wearing a yellow/orange jacket and carrying a tan bag with a cross-body strap.

If you have any information on here whereabouts you are urged to call the Weston Police Department at 781-786-6200

