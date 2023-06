Authorities are looking for help to locate a missing woman in Worcester.

Worcester Police is trying to find 49-year-old Rodi Aliexiadis.

Alexiadis is described as 5’4” and was last seen wearing a brown shirt and black pants. She could be driving a Jeep Compass with Mass. Registration 2JDA23.

Authorities say she might be confused.