Police looking for NH woman missing since last week

Police in Barnstead, New Hampshire, are asking for the public's help in locating a local woman who has been missing since last week.

They say 31-year-old Ashley Turcotte was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 4 in Barnstead, a town of about 5,000 residents located about 20 miles south of Lake Winnipesaukee. She is described as 5'5" tall, with brown hair and eyes. She has scars on both arms, and was last seen wearing dark pants, a dark, long sleeve shirt and possibly a black or blue winter coat.

Turcotte was last seen at her residence in Barnstead, and her car was later located at Barnstead Town Hall with her backpack and cellphone inside.

Police said she is an artist who is known for painting pumpkins for all of the town's departments.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Barnstead police at 603-269-8100.