Police looking for person in relation to assault in Roxbury

Boston Police say the incident happened on May 24 at 5:01 a.m. in the area of 164 Seaver Street.

Police are looking for a woman in relation to an assault and battery incident in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston.

According to authorities, they're looking for a black woman with blonde hair and a second woman that may be known as "Brooke".

Authorities say the victim was pepper sprayed and their car keys were taken.

If you have any information on this incident, you are urged to call (617) 343-4275.

