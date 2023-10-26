Cambridge

Police looking for sexual assault suspect in Cambridge

Cambridge Police say they received a report this past weekend of a sexual assault that happened on September 23 between 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.

Authorities are looking for a suspect in a sexual assault case in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

A woman told police she was approached by a man in Harvard Square and followed her into the Lesley University campus where he sexually assaulted her on St. John's Road, according to authorities.

The man is described as a 30–40-year-old male with brown eyes, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium build. He is believed to have facial hair and was possibly riding a scooter, police say.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3370 or online at cambridgepolice.org/TIPS.

