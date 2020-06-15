Police Looking for Suspects After Shooting in Medford Neighborhood

Police in Massachusetts are searching for suspects involved in a shooting after an apparent car crash Sunday afternoon, Medford police said in a statement.

The Medford Police Department responded Sunday to reports of shots fired in the vicinity of Shepherd Road.

Responding officers found two vehicles that appeared to have been damaged in a crash. They also found shell casings and bullet holes in at least one of the vehicles.

Police say the suspects fled the area following the incident and they had not yet been apprehended, as of late Sunday night.

Olivia Maduro, who lives in the area, said she was sitting outside around 4 p.m. when she heard gunshots.

"I heard at least four gunshots," she said. "I ran inside thinking, I didn't know where they're coming from, just wanted to get away, get inside, took some shelter, and then I ran out to our front door to see a grey SUV speeding down the street, tires screeching, you know, smoke coming off the tires."

Out of an abundance of caution, Medford police said they asked residents in the area via robo call to remain in or near their homes. People were also asked to report any concerning activity.

Medford police posted an alert on Twitter just before 4:30 p.m. asking the public to stay away from the area surrounding St. Raphael Church on High Street. Just after 5 p.m., police posted an update on Twitter saying the church had been cleared but that there was still an "active" scene in the surrounding areas.

Active scene on Hight St by St Raphaels Church. Please stay clear of area. Will update when clear — Medford Police (@MedfordPolice) June 14, 2020

St Raphaels Church has been cleared. Still an active scene in the surrounding areas if you see police activity — Medford Police (@MedfordPolice) June 14, 2020

Officials have not said if the two scenes are related.

This is an ongoing investigation.