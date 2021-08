Police in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing teen.

They said Madison Marcoux, 15, was reported missing from the area of Summit Drive in Bridgewater.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They said the teen has been missing since around 5 p.m on Thursday.

Marcoux has a purple mountain bike, according to police, who ask that you contact them at 508-697-6118, extension 0, if you have any information.