Police looking for two missing teens in Milton

Police in Milton, Massachusetts are looking for 2 teens who are missing.
Authorities say they were reported missing on Sunday morning and were las seen near 619 Governors Road.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Milton Police say a K-9 tracked them to Hare Road where they may have been picked up by a vehicle.
One is identified as a 13-year-old girl, 5'0", 115 lbs, brown eyes, dark blonde hair, last seen wearing a blue hoodie.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
The other teen is a 16-year-old boy, 6'0", 130 lbs, green eyes, light brown hair, last seen wearing a hoodie.
If you have any information or see someone matching these descriptions, please call 603-652-4500 or 9-1-1.