Police looking for vehicle that struck officer during traffic stop in Reading

According to authorities, the officer was struck on the elbow by the side-view mirror of the truck that was traveling east on Lowell Street and turned south on Willow Street.

Authorities in Reading, Massachusetts are looking for a vehicle that struck a police officer while conducting a traffic stop on Saturday Night.

Reading Police say an officer was struck by a passing pickup truck during a routine traffic stop near near 326 Lowell St. at Willow Street at around 7:30 p.m.

According to authorities, the officer was struck on the elbow by the side-view mirror of the truck that was traveling east on Lowell Street and turned south on Willow Street.

The officer was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, according to police.

Police say the pickup truck is believed to be an older model.

Reading Police is asking residents to check personal surveillance footage that may have captured the incident in the area.

