Police looking to ID man who assaulted employee at Starbucks in Faneuil Hall

Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for assaulting an employee and vandalizing the Starbucks in Faneuil Hall.

The incident occurred around 11:14 a.m. on June 6 at the Starbucks at 8 Faneuil Hall Marketplace, according to police. They said an unidentified male suspect vandalized the store and threw metal cups, striking an employee.

The suspect is described as having a heavy build, and was wearing a gray T-shirt and black basketball shorts at the time of the incident. He was last seen fleeing into Quincy Market. Police released several surveillance images of him on Thursday. They said he is wanted for assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information about the individual's identity or whereabouts is asked to call Boston police detectives at 617-343-6146. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-494-TIPS, by texting the word "TIP" to 27463 or online via Boston Police CrimeStoppers.