Police Looking to Identify Man in Connection to South Boston Carjacking

Boston Police is looking to identify a man in connection to an carjacking and assault that happened in Boston in late December.

The incident happened back in the early evening of December 26 at Foodies Market in South Boston, according to authorities.

Police described the man as either a light skinned black man or a white hispanic man in his mid 30s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 617-343-4742.