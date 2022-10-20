Police Looking to Identify Suspect in Sexual Assault & Robbery in South Boston

Authorities are looking for a suspect in connection to a sexual assault in South Boston.

Police say they are looking for one person they believe was involved in two separate incidents.

The first was a sexual assault that occurred on Sept. 29 at E Street and West 4th Street and the second was a robbery that occurred on Oct. 4 at 506 E Sixth St in South Boston, according to police.

Police say they are looking for a 20-30-year-old man who was wearing a dark-colored leather jacket and dark pants.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Boston Police say the man followed the victim from a convenience store before attempting to grab her bag, brandishing a knife and punching the victim before fleeing.

Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact Area C-6 detectives at 617-343-4742.

If you have any information that can assist this investigation, you can anonymously do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).