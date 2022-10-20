Local

Police Looking to Identify Suspect in Sexual Assault & Robbery in South Boston

Police say the suspect is a 20-30-year-old black male wearing a dark colored leather jacket and dark pants.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Authorities are looking for a suspect in connection to a sexual assault in South Boston.

Police say they are looking for one person they believe was involved in two separate incidents.

The first was a sexual assault that occurred on Sept. 29 at E Street and West 4th Street and the second was a robbery that occurred on Oct. 4 at 506 E Sixth St in South Boston, according to police.

Police say they are looking for a 20-30-year-old man who was wearing a dark-colored leather jacket and dark pants.

Boston Police say the man followed the victim from a convenience store before attempting to grab her bag, brandishing a knife and punching the victim before fleeing.

Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact Area C-6 detectives at 617-343-4742.

If you have any information that can assist this investigation, you can anonymously do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).

