Police Make Arrest in Manchester-by-the-Sea Stabbing

The stabbing is believed to have taken place inside a car as it was leaving Masconomo Park in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts Sunday

By Mary Markos

Police have a man in custody as they investigate a Sunday night stabbing in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts.

A man in his mid-30s was stabbed multiple times near School Street and North Street around 7:50 p.m. Sunday, according to Chief Todd Fitzgerald. The victim was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The stabbing is believed to have taken place inside a car as it was leaving Masconomo Park in Manchester-by-the-Sea, not far from where police found the victim.

Revere Police arrested the male suspect later Sunday night. Further information, including the identity of the suspect and charges, is expected to be released Monday.

The incident remains under investigation. There is currently no threat to the public, Fitzgerald said.

