Police make new call for tips in teen's 2008 murder on MBTA bus

MBTA Transit Police are asking the public for tips in the murder of a teenager 15 years ago on a bus in Boston.

The deadly stabbing of 16-year-old Devonte Franklin on Dec. 31, 2008, has never been solved. It happened when he was riding an MBTA bus near Blue Hill Avenue and Harvard Street in Dorchester.

Fifteen years later, transit police are asking people to come forward with any information that could help lead them to Franklin's killer.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-222-1050. Transit police say callers can remain anonymous.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.