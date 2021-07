Police arrested several people near Boston's Faneuil Hall Thursday night, recovering several firearms, authorities said.

According to Boston police, the people were arrested in the McKinley Square area.

It was unclear whether those arrested were connected with the assaults and robberies that have taken place in the area recently.

As of Friday morning, police had yet to determine exact charges the people will face.