Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Lexington

Police: Man Assaulted, Pickup Truck Stolen at Service Plaza in Lexington

An investigation is underway after a man was reportedly assaulted with a knife and carjacked at a service stop in Lexington, Massachusetts

By Lara Salahi

1548809355-Police-Sirens-(MetroVideo).png?crop=faces,top&fit=crop&q=35&auto=enhance&w=300&h=300&fm=jpg

An investigation is underway after a man was reportedly assaulted with a knife and carjacked at a service stop in Lexington, Massachusetts.

State and local police responded to the Lexington Service Plaza on I-95 northbound shortly before 4a.m. on Sunday where a man was reportedly robbed and assaulted with a knife. The suspects then reportedly drove off in the man's gray ford pickup truck.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police say there were two kayaks in the bed of the stolen truck, one of which was found nearby. A blue and white kayak may still be in the truck.

No other information has been released.

This article tagged under:

Lexington
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us