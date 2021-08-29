Police: Man Assaulted, Pickup Truck Stolen at Service Plaza in Lexington

An investigation is underway after a man was reportedly assaulted with a knife and carjacked at a service stop in Lexington, Massachusetts.

State and local police responded to the Lexington Service Plaza on I-95 northbound shortly before 4a.m. on Sunday where a man was reportedly robbed and assaulted with a knife. The suspects then reportedly drove off in the man's gray ford pickup truck.

Police say there were two kayaks in the bed of the stolen truck, one of which was found nearby. A blue and white kayak may still be in the truck.

No other information has been released.