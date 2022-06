Police in Lynn, Massachusetts are at the scene of a home where a man has barricaded himself inside with his young child.

Police say the man was met with the Massachusetts Department of Children & Families Thursday evening when he reportedly became upset and barricaded himself in the home with his child.

The hours-long standoff has extended into Friday. As of 8a.m. on Friday, police have remain at the scene.

Police say there are no firearms in the home.

No additional details have been released.