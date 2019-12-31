Police: Man Cut Another Man with Samurai Sword in Fight

Maine police say a man drew a samurai sword on another man during a fight and cut the victim's arm.

Police say they were called to a high school parking lot in Millinocket on Sunday where they found the injured man. Police say he was treated and released from the hospital.

The whereabouts of the man with the sword are unknown.

An arrest warrant on charges of aggravated assault is out for the 35-year-old man accused of using the sword. Authorities say the man could face additional charges.