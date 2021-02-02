Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
attleboro

Police: Man Deliberately Crashes Car Into Mass. Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby via WJAR-TV

Police say a man apparently deliberately crashed his car into the front of a Massachusetts hobby store, knocked over displays, and then drove from the scene.

Attleboro police Chief Kyle Heagney told The Sun Chronicle that a worker spreading salt in the Hobby Lobby store’s parking lot at about 5 a.m. Tuesday saw the car spinning around in the lot before it accelerated straight for the building.

The store was not open and no one was hurt.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

snow 28 mins ago

These Mass. Towns Hit the Snow Jackpot: ‘There's Other Jackpots I'd Like to Win!'

Hyde Park 1 hour ago

‘A Small Town in a City': Welcome to Hyde Park

Responding officers found a license plate inside and a vehicle with heavy front-end damage and no front license plate was stopped nearby. The motive remains unclear.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

attleboroMassachusettscrimeHobby Lobby
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us