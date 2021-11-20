Police: Man Shot in Attleboro Grocery Store Parking Lot

Police are investigating after they said a man was shot in the parking lot of a grocery store in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Friday night.

Kyle P. Heagney, Attleboro Chief of Police, said that at around 10 p.m. officers responding to a shooting in the parking lot of the Stop & Shop on Route 1 after receiving multiple 911 calls.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw a masked man approach a car in the parking lot and fire multiple shots before taking off.

A male was hit and was taken to a Rhode Island hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Heagney said. His condition is not known at this time.

Heagney said the investigation is active but no other information was immediately made available.