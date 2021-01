A missing 10-year-old child last seen Tuesday morning in Newton, Massachusetts, has been safely located, police said.

Clara Alfermann walked away from the Montessori School on Crescent Street in the Newton Center area at about 11 a.m., according to police.

A couple of hours after pleading for help locating the child, police tweeted that Alfermann had been located.

UPDATE ON MISSING CLARA ALFERMAN:

Clara has been located and is safe!

Thank you for your attention and retweets! — Newton Police (@newtonpolice) January 19, 2021

No further information was available.