Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Carver

Police Officer Bitten by Dog in Carver

An officer is recovering after being bitten by a dog in Carver, Massachusetts on Saturday.

By Nathalie Sczublewski

A police officer is recovering after being bitten by a dog in Carver, Massachusetts, on Saturday. 

Carver police officers responded to a domestic disturbance call on Main Street. While the officers conducted an investigation, they were both attacked by a large dog owned by the residents. 

The officers and homeowner were able to get the dog away from the officers and it was then placed inside the basement. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

hopkinton 1 hour ago

Three-Alarm Fire at Hopkinton Home

Rhode Island 3 hours ago

Pedestrian Hit, Killed on I-95 in Pawtucket

The dog bit an officer’s arm, which required them to go to the emergency room for treatment. 

Carver Animal Control began an investigation into the incident. The dog has been placed on a 10-day quarantine. The dog is properly licensed and is up to date on its vaccinations.

The officer is recovering and will be back to work soon.

This article tagged under:

Carvercarver police
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us