Massachusetts

Police officer directing traffic on Cape Cod struck by vehicle

The officer is expected to survive, authorities said.

By Marc Fortier

A police officer who was directing traffic on Cape Cod on Monday was struck by a vehicle, authorities say.

Bourne police said in a Facebook post around 11:30 a.m. that Sandwich Road was closed in the area of Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School "due to a motor vehicle crash involving a police officer who was directing traffic on foot and a single vehicle."

The officer was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, authorities said.

