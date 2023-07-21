Police officer hit by vehicle while responding to call in Peabody

A police officer was injured after being hit by a vehicle while responding to a call in Peabody, Massachusetts.

Police say the officer responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in a motor vehicle on Lowell Street Thursday night.

According to the department, the officer "was struck accidentally after the vehicle moved forward."

The injured officer was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital for precautionary measures, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The driver of the vehicle, whose name was not released, was arrested on charges of domestic assault and battery, according to authorities.

No further information was immediately available.