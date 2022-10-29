Police Officer in Easton Shoots Knife-Wielding Man

A police officer shot a knife-wielding man and a second person while responding to a disturbance in Easton, Massachusetts, late Friday night.

Authorities said they received a 911 call around 11:41 p.m. Friday reporting a disturbance at a home on Central Street.

Arriving officers encountered "a potentially lethal situation involving a man holding a knife," authorities said.

An Easton officer fired his weapon, striking the man with the knife and grazing another person.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Both people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The man remains in police custody in an area hospital pending his arraignment. His condition was not released by police.

The other person was treated and later released.

The Easton officer has been placed on paid leave as the shooting is investigated, following standard procedure.

Easton police and the Bristol District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.