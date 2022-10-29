Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Easton

Police Officer in Easton Shoots Knife-Wielding Man

A second person was also grazed by a bullet, authorities said

By Marc Fortier

POLICE LIGHTS BLUE

A police officer shot a knife-wielding man and a second person while responding to a disturbance in Easton, Massachusetts, late Friday night.

Authorities said they received a 911 call around 11:41 p.m. Friday reporting a disturbance at a home on Central Street.

Arriving officers encountered "a potentially lethal situation involving a man holding a knife," authorities said.

An Easton officer fired his weapon, striking the man with the knife and grazing another person.

Both people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The man remains in police custody in an area hospital pending his arraignment. His condition was not released by police.

The other person was treated and later released.

The Easton officer has been placed on paid leave as the shooting is investigated, following standard procedure.

Local

Easton police and the Bristol District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.

Easton
