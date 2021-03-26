Police Officer Injured When Cruiser Rolls Over, Lands on Roof During Chase

An Abington, Massachusetts, police officer was injured Friday morning when his police cruiser struck a utility pole in Rockland and rolled over, landing on its roof.

The Abington officer was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be OK.

The officer was assisting Rockland police in catching a fleeing armed robbery suspect who had allegedly stolen a Rockland police cruiser at the time of the accident.

The suspect was shot and killed by a Massachusetts State Police trooper in Quincy later Friday morning. The shooting is under investigation, authorities said.

The string of events that led to the deadly shooting started at about 7 a.m. when the 36-year-old suspect robbed a Rockland convenience store, authorities said.

At some point as police searched for him, the suspect stole a Rockland police cruiser and led police on a pursuit through Abington and Weymouth that ended on Burgin Parkway in Quincy, where he at first refused to get out of the car.

The suspect was shot at about 11 a.m. after he exited the cruiser with a police rifle and refused several orders to drop the weapon, authorities said. He received first aid on the scene and then was brought to the hospital where he died. His name wasn’t made public.