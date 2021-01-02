Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Police Officer Pays for Shoplifting Suspects' Holiday Dinner

Officer Matt Lima says he was reminded of his own children and used his own money to buy $250 in grocery gift cards for the women and their children

Somerset Police Department via AP

 A Massachusetts police officer declined to charge two women accused of trying to steal groceries for the children--and instead bought them Christmas dinner.

Somerset Officer Matt Lima responded to a report of shoplifting Dec. 20 at Stop & Shop, where two women with two young children were accused of putting groceries into bags at a self-checkout kiosk without scanning them.

The women said they had fallen on hard times and were trying to provide a Christmas dinner for the children. Lima says he was reminded of his own children and used his own money to buy $250 in grocery gift cards.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Man Injured in Fall River Shooting Upgraded to Stable Condition, Police Say

Ashland 3 hours ago

2 Arrested in Ashland Armed Home Robbery

"His actions exemplify what it means to protect and serve the members of our community," Chief George McNeil said on the department's website.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsChristmasSomerset police
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us