Police Officer Shot in Maine; Suspect Leads Police on Chase: Report

A police officer in Waterville, Maine has been shot, according to the state's Attorney General's office. His injuries are not life threatening.

The shooting led to a police chase, where officers followed the suspect from Waterville to Canaan, state police spokesman Steve McCausland said. That car chase ended at the intersection of Route 2 and Route 23, when the suspect was shot by police.

The suspect is in custody, and police say that it appears he acted alone. He was taken to the hospital, and it's unclear what condition he's in, according to News Center Maine. Several police cruisers were hit by gunfire during the shooting.

The Attorney General's office is investigating the officer-involved shooting, and sending a team of investigators to Canaan.