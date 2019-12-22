Maine

Police Officer Shot in Maine; Suspect Leads Police on Chase: Report

The suspect is in custody

police-lights-night-shutterstock_540846881

A police officer in Waterville, Maine has been shot, according to the state's Attorney General's office. His injuries are not life threatening.

The shooting led to a police chase, where officers followed the suspect from Waterville to Canaan, state police spokesman Steve McCausland said. That car chase ended at the intersection of Route 2 and Route 23, when the suspect was shot by police.

The suspect is in custody, and police say that it appears he acted alone. He was taken to the hospital, and it's unclear what condition he's in, according to News Center Maine. Several police cruisers were hit by gunfire during the shooting.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

After Crossing Into Oncoming Traffic to Avoid Spike Strip, Mattapan Man Involved in Police Chase Arrested on Cape Cod

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

RI Man Dies in Fitchburg, Mass. Crash

The Attorney General's office is investigating the officer-involved shooting, and sending a team of investigators to Canaan.

This article tagged under:

MaineSTATE POLICEMaine State PoliceWatervilleCanaan
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us