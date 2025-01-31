Police officer struck and injured by vehicle in Londonderry, NH

A police officer who was assisting a motorist with a disabled vehicle was struck and injured by another passing vehicle in Londonderry, New Hampshire, on Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m., when the Londonderry officer was assisting a disabled motorist on Hardy Road in the area of Faye Lane, Londonderry police said in a press release. The officer called for a tow truck and was directing traffic around the scene when he attempted to stop a vehicle driving south on Hardy Road.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The vehicle struck the officer, throwing him to the ground, police said. The officer was able to radio for assistance, and additional officers and the Londonderry Fire Department responded to the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the officer remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police. The injured officer was taken to Parkland Medical Center in Derry, where he was evaluated for head and arm injuries and released a few hours later.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

His name was not released by police.

The accident remains under investigation. It was not immediately clear if the driver who hit the officer will face any charges.