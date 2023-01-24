Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Wellesley

Police Officer Taken to Hospital After Being Involved in Crash in Wellesley

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A police officer was involved in a crash in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning.

The crash, which involved multiple cars, shut down Grove Street between Cottage Street and Benvenue Street before 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities on scene said that the police officer should be fine, and was taken to a nearby hospital. First responders added the officer was the only one taken to the hospital.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Additional information has not been released.

More Wellesley News

Wellesley Dec 24, 2022

Minor Injuries After 4-Car Crash in Wellesley

Wellesley Oct 31, 2022

Route 9 Back Open After Car Fire in Wellesley

This article tagged under:

Wellesley
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us