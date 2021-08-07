Police Looking for Suspect in Alleged Road Rage Stabbing in Boston

Massachusetts State Police are investigating an alleged road rage incident that occurred Saturday on West Roxbury Parkway at Centre Street in Boston.

State police said the confrontation resulted in one motorist stabbing a second motorist in the chest. The victim was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police said the suspect in the stabbing took off and troopers are currently searching for the vehicle and the suspect.

No further information was immediately available.