Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Stoneham

Suspicious Item at Gas Station in Stoneham Prompts Police Response

Law enforcement is using a bomb-detecting robot during their response to an ongoing situation

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

There was a considerable police presence Tuesday morning at a gas station in Stoneham, Massachusetts, after a suspicious item was found, according to authorities.

The parking lot of the Mobil gas station by the corner of Route 28 and South Street was blocked off Tuesday morning, as Stoneham police, Stoneham fire and Massachusetts State Police all investigate. Law enforcement appears to be using a bomb-detecting robot during their response to the situation.

The Fire Marshal's office said as of around 10 a.m. that the Bomb Squad is clearing, and that the object was identified as a battery pack assemply.

The incident caused several road closures in the immediate area, including parts of Route 28, South Street and North Border Road.

This article tagged under:

StonehamStoneham policestoneham fire department
