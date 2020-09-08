Police, Prosecutors Investigate Shooting in Brockton

Authorities are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Police in Brockton said shortly after 6 p.m. that the shooting took place on the 600 block of North Main Street.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office is involved in the investigation, according to the Brockton Police Department.

Police did not immediately say if anyone was injured or killed, or if anyone else had been taken into custody.

No further information was immediately available.