Police Question Persons of Interest in Roxbury Double Shooting

Police are questioning two people of interest in a double shooting that killed one person and left another in the hospital, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Two people were shot around 11 p.m. Tuesday near 66 Walnut Park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. One man was pronounced dead on scene. The other person was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

The shooting comes after another person was shot and killed near Orchard Park in Roxbury Monday. Shootings have also been recently reported in South Boston, Roslindale, Charlestown and Revere over the last week. Despite the spate of violence in Suffolk County, Hayden said he does not believe the community should be worries about random shooting sprees.

"I don’t think the community needs to be concerned in terms of random shooting sprees…it appears to be targeted," Hayden said. "But by the same token, I think communities should always be concerned whenever these sorts of things are happening in their community."

Police were notified of the Roxbury shooting by a ShotSpotter activation. Police have withheld the identities of those involved. No further information was immediately available.