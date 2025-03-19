Police release new details on armed standoff in southern NH

A police standoff with a man armed with a rifle in Peterborough, New Hampshire, was resolved late Tuesday night.

Peterborough police said they were notified around 6 p.m. of a man on Keenan Drive who was armed with a rifle, yelling and threatening neighbors. Police responded to the area, and additional officers were called in to help establish a perimeter around the residence. Residents in the Pineridge neighborhood were asked to evacuate their homes or shelter in place for several hours while police dealt with the situation.

Around 11 p.m. the New Hampshire State Police SWAT Team began negotiating with the man. The man approached SWAT members, and a non-lethal round was fired at him, knocking the man to the ground.

A state police K9 was deployed, and the man began to fight with the dog. The man was then hit with a Taser and taken into custody.

The man, identified by police as 64-year-old John Fortin, of Peterborough, was taken to Monadnock Community Hospital and ultimately transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for further treatment.

Fortin is charged with four counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and was expected to be arraigned Wednesday in district court in Jaffrey. Peterborough police said they are continuing to investigate the incident, and additional charges are expected.

Peterborough police were assisted by over a dozen law enforcement agencies from Antrim, Greenfield, Hillsboro, Jaffrey, Keene, Mont Vernon, New Ipswich and Temple-Greenville, along with state police the Monadnock Regional Special Response Team, Keene SWAT, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Peterborough Fire & Rescue.