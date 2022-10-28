Police Release New Images of a Man in Connection with Multiple Sexual Assaults

Cambridge Police released new images of a man they say is a suspect in multiple sexual assault cases in both Cambridge and Somerville.

The suspect was described as a man of medium build between 5'3 and 5'8 tall, and carrying a dark backpack. He is believed to have a unique and noticeable gait, as video surveillance showed him running on his toes.

The assaults occurred between February and August of 2022.

If anyone has information on the man in these images, you are urged to call 617-349-3300. if you want to leave an anonymous tip you can call the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3359 and leave a message.