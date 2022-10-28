Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Cambridge

Police Release New Images of a Man in Connection with Multiple Sexual Assaults

The suspect was described as a man of medium build between 5'3 and 5'8 tall, and carrying a dark backpack.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Cambridge Police released new images of a man they say is a suspect in multiple sexual assault cases in both Cambridge and Somerville.

The suspect was described as a man of medium build between 5'3 and 5'8 tall, and carrying a dark backpack. He is believed to have a unique and noticeable gait, as video surveillance showed him running on his toes. 

The assaults occurred between February and August of 2022.

If anyone has information on the man in these images, you are urged to call 617-349-3300. if you want to leave an anonymous tip you can call the Cambridge Police Anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 617-349-3359 and leave a message.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

CambridgeMassachusettssexual assaultCambridge Police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us